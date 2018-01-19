BWI sets passenger traffic record for third consecutive year

BWI Marshall Airport reported record-breaking passenger traffic for the third year in a row.

The airport had more than 26 million passengers in 2017, Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday at a BWI Business Partnership meeting.

“BWI Marshall has broken passenger records for 29 out of the last 30 months, and every single day we seem to be announcing new services to spur growth for our airlines, our cargo shippers, and for the entire BWI business district,” Hogan said in a statement.

A new economic impact study found that since 2015, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has supported 8,751 new jobs and generated more than $9.3 billion in economic activity for the state and region.

The updated “Regional Economic Impact of BWI Marshall Airport” report, completed in December, showed that the airport and its visitors support a total of 106,488 jobs.

The airport’s economic activity supported $4.1 billion in employment earnings, and $591.9 million in state and local taxes.

Statistics on cargo and number of flights for 2017 have not yet been finalized.

“This updated study underscores the importance of the airport to the Maryland economy,” said Ricky Smith, BWI’s executive director, in a statement. “As Maryland’s international gateway for business, BWI Marshall Airport continues to grow.”

