Southwest plans to add a $130 million hangar to service aircraft at BWI

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it plans to build its first maintenance hangar in the Northeast at BWI Marshall Airport, a move that further cements its ties to the airport and signals more growth for the airline in the region.

The Dallas-based airline is the dominant carrier at BWI, with close to 69 percent of the airport’s passenger traffic, and the airport has been pushing a $60 million upgrade to the Southwest terminal to accommodate more traffic.

Southwest will pay for $80 million of the $130 million cost for the new hangar, with the state picking up the remaining $50 million.

The hangar will give 120 airline technicians a three-bay indoor work space to service any of the 240 aircraft that come through the airport a day.

No new jobs were announced, though there will be 450 construction jobs involved on the project over the next three years. The hangar eventually will offer space for more workers as the airline adds more Boeing 737s to its fleet.

Gary Kelly, Southwest’s president and CEO, who was at BWI for the announcement, said the carrier expects to have about 750 planes by the end of the year but eventually grow to 1,200.

“This will give us much needed maintenance capacity,” Kelly said. “It’s important to have it in Baltimore because it’s such an important part of our route system.”

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is Southwest’s second busiest hub and the airline employs 4,837 workers at the airport.

