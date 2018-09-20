Workplace shooting took place in busy Aberdeen business park

Rite Aid Corp. moved into the Aberdeen distribution center off Perryman Road in 2011, part of a complex with many other large warehouse and distribution operations.

Thursday morning it became the latest site of a workplace shooting.

The area is known as a popular destination for such business facilities, especially as companies seek to meet customer demands for quick delivery or orders online and to stores. Aberdeen, and Harford County generally, are close to major highways and population centers, as well as the port of Baltimore.

Rite Aid is the largest tenant in the building in Enterprise Business Park. Other tenants in the building include Maines Paper & Food, a New York-based foodservice distributor, and Zenith Global Logistics, a trucking company. The building is owned by Pennsylvania-based Liberty Property Trust, according to CoStar Realty Information.

Neither Rite Aid nor Liberty could be reached immediately for comment.

Rite Aid has a larger warehouse a little more than a mile away off Chelsea Road.

Based in Camp Hill, Pa., the drug store chain has operated a distribution center in the county since 1997 and employs about 1,300 people, Harford County economic development officials said.

The sprawling business park includes four buildings used for offices or warehouse and industrial space. Clorox has a large manufacturing operation in a building across the parking lot, also owned by Liberty.

Multiple people were shot in Harford County on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

