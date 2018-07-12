Brick Bodies closing 2 Baltimore-area gyms in August

Brick Bodies plans to close two of its gyms in the Baltimore area next month.

The Brick Bodies location on Charles Street in downtown Baltimore and Lynne Brick’s in Owings Mills are slated to close at 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Brick Bodies CEO Vicki Brick announced the closures in a letter on the gym’s website.

“As we are faced with expiring leases for BB Downtown and LB Owings Mills, we have concluded there is no long-term solution that allows us to serve our members up to the standards of the brand,” Brick’s letter said. “The available spaces are simply not large enough and require substantial building improvements to offer the experience and amenities we want for a Brick Bodies/Lynne Brick’s club.”

Founded by Brick’s parents, Lynne and Victor Brick, the health club has four additional locations in Belvedere Square, Padonia, Reisterstown and Hampden. The Hampden gym at the Rotunda opened in 2017, and other sites have undergone upgrades.

The chain will try to absorb staff from the Charles Street and Owings Mills gyms at its other locations, according to its website.

It’s unclear whether the gym will open new locations to replace the shuttering facilities, but members of the downtown and Owings Mills gyms can transfer their memberships to other Brick Bodies’ locations.

