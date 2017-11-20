Comptroller Franchot seeks to lift cap on craft beer production, sales

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot unveiled a legislative package on Monday that would make sweeping changes to craft brewery regulations.

Franchot’s 12-point “Reform on Tap Act of 2018” would eliminate limits on beer production, take-home sales and tap room sales for the state’s breweries.

The proposal follows the release of findings by a 40-member task force convened by Franchot that found Maryland’s craft beer regulations are more restrictive than neighboring states.

“Despite the impressive growth and performance of our craft brewing industry, we simply cannot ignore the fact that our laws and regulatory framework have stood in the way of their limitless potential,” Franchot said.

The comptroller unveiled his plan Monday at Union Collective, the former Sears distribution center in Medfield that Baltimore brewer Union Craft Brewing is converting into an expanded brewery with space for other small manufacturers.

During the 2017 legislative session, lawmakers approved quadrupling the amount of beer breweries can serve — up to 2,000 barrels, or close to 500,000 pints. The legislation, designed to pave the way for a new Guinness brewery and taproom in Baltimore County, also stipulated that breweries could serve an additional 1,000 barrels if they sold the beer to a wholesaler, then bought it back and limited operating hours for new tap rooms.

Citing findings by the taskforce that Maryland’s regulations on craft breweries are far tighter than Virginia, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, Franchot called for a dismantling of those rules.

In addition to eliminating caps on how much breweries can produce and sell, the legislation would eliminate the “buy-back” provision and gives local jurisdictions oversight of tap room operating hours.

