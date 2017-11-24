Shoppers head to stores for Black Friday

Black Friday may be losing some of its luster to online buying and Thanksgiving day door-busters, but for shoppers like Dyane Munford, it’s as “exhilarating” as ever, a time to strategize, divide and conquer.

The Owings Mills social worker followed her annual tradition of pre-dawn shopping Friday, armed with a game plan for splitting up a master list of must-have items among friends and family who were deployed to Toys R Us, Macy’s and other stores. They intended to donate many items to children and charities.

“I’m from the old school… You need to come into the store and look at the items for yourself to determine that’s what you want,” said Munford, one of the first customers in the door at Target in Ellicott City when employees opened the doors at 6 a.m. to a handful of waiting shoppers. “It has been really a very exhilarating, fun, enjoyable and well organized Black Friday,”

The day after Thanksgiving no longer kicks off the holiday spending period that’s so crucial to retailers’ bottom lines the way it did years ago. But it still attracts holiday shoppers like few other days. Of the 164 million people expected to shop Thanksgiving weekend, including Cyber Monday, most of them — 115 million — were expected to head out Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Shawniece Smith, of Northwest Baltimore, has shopped Black Friday for two decades, often using the day to buy a new TV or game system. On Friday, she started with online sales at 6 a.m. before heading to Target, with plans to later hit Kohl’s, Old Navy and Towson Town Center.

“You catch some great deals, when you compare to regular prices,” said Smith, who expects to spend about $1,000 this season and has found good prices on bed sheets, a comforter set and clothing. “It’s worth it. You get more for less money. ”

Holiday spending is now spread out in the days leading up to and including Black Friday, said Jason Oxman, CEO of the Electronic Transactions Association, a trade group for the payments industry, including credit card companies and banks. Retailers, including chains such as Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods have pushed that trend this year, marketing Black Friday specials as early as Nov. 1, he said.

“Retailers are recognizing that given the intense competition they face with other brick-and-mortars and online, Black Friday is no longer a day, it’s a period of time,” Oxman said. “It’s driven by pretty intense competition in the retail space both brick-and-mortar and online, and a recognition that consumers are not necessarily as willing to go out of their homes on Thanksgiving and even early Friday morning and want more convenient options available to them.”

Even though Black Friday deals are being offered online in the weeks leading up to the day, retailers still are angling to get consumers in the stores on the day after Thanksgiving, using incentives such as in store coupons.

They recognize, Oxman said, “there are people who do relish getting up early and going out to the stores.”

Such incentives spurred about a hundred people to line up more than two hours before the opening of the Best Buy in Elkridge, with many hoping to be among the lucky few to land vouchers for a 55-inch Toshiba TV for $279 or a Lenovo laptop for $179.

Flakron Shabiu and Maddie Burchell of Columbia were fourth and fifth in line and got a voucher for the TV. The couple said they needed a new TV and planned to wait until Black Friday.

“They don’t have these kinds of deals online,” Burchell said. “We saved 200 bucks.”

Days that traditionally ranked among the top holiday shopping days simply lack the same value they once held for brick-and-mortar retailers, NPD Group said. Last year, buyers visited stores less on Black Friday and Thanksgiving compared to the previous year, and they spent less when they did visit, the consulting firm said.

The electronic transactions trade group expects holiday spending to be up 3.9 percent in November compared to November 2016, and up 3.2 percent in December.

“This is the first time we’ve seen this volume of brick-and-mortar retailers encourage customers to shop before Friday and do a lot of their purchasing online,” Oxman said.

Consumers expect to buy nearly 40 percent of holiday purchases online, up from about a third two years ago, according to The NPD Group. Online consumers will spend roughly 70 percent more than their in-store counterparts, an average of $793 compared with $467, an NPD survey found. Almost three-quarters of consumers plan to do some holiday shopping online this year, with an even higher likelihood among millennials.

Online only sites, such as Amazon, Ebay and Etsy, ranked as the top holiday shopping destinations, according to the survey, followed by mass merchants and their websites, with national chains and department stores placing third.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, U.S. consumers had spent $640 million for the day online, nearly 20 percent more than during the same period a year earlier, according to Adobe Analytics Data, which measures 80 percent of online transactions at the largest 100 U.S. web retailers.

The company said mobile buying on smartphones and tablets hit record highs and represented nearly two thirds of website visits. Deep discounts on TVs and computers spurred much of the online buying, Adobe said.

“Retailers, big and small, recognize online retail’s importance and have been turning up the volume on their online strategy this year, which will only intensify during the holidays,” said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst for The NPD Group. “New online competition is emerging every day giving consumers more options, but also creating more noise and shopping confusion.”

