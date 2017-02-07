Baltimore and BGE mark 200th anniversary of its first gas streetlamp

The intersection of Baltimore and Holliday streets is an evocative place for Baltimore history, feet from the 1875 City Hall building and within spitting distance of the city's infamously seedy block of strip clubs.

But it was an innocuous street lamp, three small bulbs atop a bright green pole, that brought a small crowd out Tuesday to mark 200 years since Baltimore became home to one of the first gas street lights in the United States.

Leaders from the city and Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. unveiled new plaques Tuesday explaining the history of the lamp, which BGE senior vice president Alexander G. Nunez said was the first move toward lighting streets and squares across the city.

Baltimore was the first U.S. city to use gas for street illumination.

James T. Smith, a former Baltimore County executive and chief of strategic alliances for Mayor Catherine Pugh, said the light symbolizes the administration's commitment to public safety, public-private partnerships and making Baltimore a leader.

City and BGE celebrate 200th anniversary of gas lamp Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Baltimore, Md -- Left, Jim Smith, chief of strategic alliances for the mayor's office, stands by to uncover a plaque as Alexander Nunez, senior vice president of regulatory and external affairs for BGE, unveils a sign that reads "Site of the First Gas Street Lamp in America, February 7, 1817." Smith and Nunez rededicate the first gas streetlamp at North Holliday and East Baltimore Street. Baltimore, Md -- Left, Jim Smith, chief of strategic alliances for the mayor's office, stands by to uncover a plaque as Alexander Nunez, senior vice president of regulatory and external affairs for BGE, unveils a sign that reads "Site of the First Gas Street Lamp in America, February 7, 1817." Smith and Nunez rededicate the first gas streetlamp at North Holliday and East Baltimore Street. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

"This represents a lot that the mayor cares deeply about," he said.

