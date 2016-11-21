Macy's, JCPenney and Kohl's offering some of the biggest Black Friday discounts, WalletHub says

Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's and Sears are among retailers offering the biggest advertised discounts for Black Friday, according to a WalletHub survey.

WalletHub, a credit score and credit report website, surveyed 8,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers' advertisements for the day after Thanksgiving and found the stores offering the biggest discounts for product categories such as jewelry and appliances.

Macy's topped the list with an average discount of more than 63 percent, with JCPenney offering average discount of more than 62 percent and Kohl's offering a 58 percent average discount, the survey showed.

Stores offering discounts of more than 30 percent on computers and phones included Best Buy, Game Stop, Kmart, JCPenney, Office Depot, Sears, Macy's, Toys R Us, Target and Wal-Mart.

For toys, CVS Pharmacy, Kohl's, Sam's Club and Toys R Us offered some of the biggest discounts, while Macy's, Sears, Kohl's and JCPenney all touted average discounts of more than 50 percent on apparel and accessories.

Consumers are likely to get the biggest discounts on video games and appliances on Black Friday and the smallest discounts on jewelry, apparel and accessories, according to Wallet Hub, which compared pre- and actual Black Friday prices on a broad selection of items.

Wallet Hub also ranked the best gift cards of the season, with Target, Netflix, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy rounding out the top five. Gift cards were compared across categories such as card popularity, average discount, average resale value and retailer appeal.

The National Retail Federation expects sales for the holiday season to reach $655.8 billion, up nearly 4 percent from about $631 billion last year.

