Organization that manages Baltimore's mental health services hires a new CEO

Behavioral Health System Baltimore, the nonprofit that manages the city's mental and behavioral health programs, has promoted an executive within the organization to become its new president and CEO.

Crista M. Taylor, the organization's current vice president for programs, will take the lead role March 4. She will replace Kathleen Westcoat who has taken a job in Colorado.

Behavioral Health System Baltimore was created in 2013 with the merger of two organizations that separately focused on mental health and substance abuse. The organization has a $75 million budget.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, who serves as chair of the organization's board of directors, said Taylor has demonstrated great leadership since working at Behavioral Health System.

"With her proven track record, unwavering dedication to Baltimore City and clear vision for the future of behavioral health, she will guide innovative approaches to help build healthier individuals, stronger families and safer communities," Wen said in a statement.

In her current job, Taylor oversees development and programs dealing with prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery services for people in Baltimore dealing with mental illness and substance use.

"I'm proud to be following in the footsteps of Kathy Westcoat, whose vision for the future of behavioral health in Baltimore was exemplified every day through her exemplary management and leadership skills," Taylor said in a statement. "With her example as guidance, I hope to work with staff, partners and city leaders to improve the lives of many more Baltimoreans, and build stronger families and safer communities across the region."

Westcoat has taken a job as senior director, Medicaid for Kaiser Permanente Colorado, which has 60,000 Medicaid members.

amcdaniels@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/ankwalker