Barnes & Noble will close Towson store in May

Barnes & Noble said Monday it will close its Towson store at the end of May.

"The property is going through a major re-development, which would not allow for us to remain in place during the construction," David Deason, vice president of development at Barnes & Noble, said in an email.

The Towson store is located at Towson Circle, which will be redeveloped by owner Retail Properties of America Inc., an Illinois-based real estate investment trust. Another retail tenant, Trader Joe's, is closing its store on March 16 and re-opening at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson on March 17. Barnes & Noble had been expected to stay but to occupy one level instead of two, according to earlier reports.

Deason said Barnes & Noble stores in Pikesville, White Marsh and at the Power Plant in downtown Baltimore would remain open. The company said it had no further announcements regarding whether another location was planned for Towson.

Retail Properties announced plans in 2015 to redevelop Towson Circle, which is next to the Towson Square movie theater and restaurant project. The developer released its first rendering of the proposed project last month.

Plans call for mid-rise apartments built on the current sunken parking lot that serves Barnes & Noble and Trader Joe's, with street level stores and and high rise apartments above a parking garage and former Bahama Breeze restaurant, which closed in June.

Tim O'Connell, a spokesman for Retail Properties, said Monday the company had no information or comment on Barnes & Nobles' plans.

"Our goal is to obviously add as many attractive tenants as we possibly can to this new development," he said.

The project is in the design approval phase, and no retail tenants have been announced yet, he said.

