Baltimore County Chamber CEO to step down in June

Keith Scott plans to step down in June from his post as president and CEO of the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce.

Scott, who has led the county chamber for 10 years, plans to pursue his communications training business, TALLsmall Productions, full-time. His resignation is effective June 30.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors will form a search committee to fill the position.

“The Baltimore County Chamber is very appreciative of Keith’s work and leadership over the past 10 years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Chamber Board President, Jason McCormick of McCormick & Co.

Scott joined the chamber’s staff in 2007 as its government relations director before taking over as president and CEO in June 2008.

