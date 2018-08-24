Baltimore-Washington is fourth largest casino market in U.S.

The Baltimore-Washington region outpaced New York City last year to become the nation’s fourth largest commercial casino market.

The region, with casino revenue of $1.8 billion, jumped from its previous ranking of fifth place, an industry study shows. The region landed behind the Las Vegas Strip, Atlantic City, N.J., and Chicago markets last year, thanks to the late 2016 opening of the MGM National Harbor casino in Prince George’s County. The Baltimore-Washington region includes casinos in Maryland and West Virginia.

With the state’s newest and sixth casino, Maryland had the nation’s largest year-over-year increase in gaming revenue, a more than 34 percent jump to $1.6 billion, according to a survey of the casino industry by the American Gaming Association.

The industry employed 15,364 people in Maryland last year, accounting for $712.7 million in wages.

Growth was driven mostly by the MGM National Harbor casino, which posted revenue of $608.6 million in its first full year of operation and made up 38 percent of the state’s gaming sales.

Gaming revenue nationwide climbed above $40 billion for the first time in 2017, the study said.

Despite that record revenue, casino operators were faced with intensifying competition, the report said. In Maryland, the National Harbor casino attracted out of state visitors and drove statewide revenue to record highs, but some individual casinos in the state showed revenue declines.

Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel, the state’s second-largest gaming facility, saw its revenue drop by 16.6 percent last year, while revenue at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino fell 16.3 percent.

