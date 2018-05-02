Baltimore County Chamber names new president and CEO

The Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that it’s named Brent Howard to become its new president and CEO on July 1.

Howard is a chamber insider, serving as the membership director since January 2017.

“We chose a candidate who will strengthen the Chamber’s foundation while adding a skylight to the changing role of Chambers,” said Jason McCormick of McCormick & Co., president of the chamber’s board of directors.

Howard will assume the leadership from Keith Scott, who led the county chamber for more than 10 years. Scott is leaving June 30 to focus full-time on his TALLsmall Productions, a communications training firm.

“I am humbled and honored the Board chose me to lead this organization into the future,” Howard said in a statement. “The Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce has been an advocate for the business community for more than 50 years and my goal is to modernize our approach to better meet the needs of our membership and distinguish ourselves in the Baltimore region.”

Howard is also the president and CEO of the Baltimore County Small Business Resource Center. Before joining the chamber, Howard worked for with Toyota Financial Services and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.