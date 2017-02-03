Baltimore-specific Babe Ruth memorabilia up for auction

A new assortment of Babe Ruth memorabilia is on the auction block, and some of the proceeds are being donated to the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore.

The items include a December 1915 family photograph in which the Baltimore-born, Hall of Fame baseball player appears with his father – both in barkeep outfits -- at the father's saloon. The father and son, bearing a family resemblance, are posing in front of a cash register, bottles and glasses.

All of the proceeds from the mounted photo will be donated to the Babe Ruth museum.

Five percent of the other Ruth-related items will also be donated to the museum.

The other memorabilia includes a 1920 contact signed by Ruth and a promoter for a Cuban barnstorming tour in which the former New York Yankee participated.

Ruth, the first player to top 700 home runs, died in 1948.

The auction opened Friday and closes Feb. 18 at www.GoldinAuctions.com.

