Maryland added 3,500 jobs in April, but the state's unemployment rate ticked up slightly, as more people joined the workforce than were able to find jobs, according to the latest federal report.

Maryland had an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent in April, up one-tenth percent from March and just below the national rate of 4.4 percent, according to new estimates released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Still Maryland's workforce has seen steady growth since the beginning of the year, with nearly 10,300 more people joining in April.

"So far this year we've seen sizable increases in the labor force — that's a positive sign for the economy," said R. Andrew Bauer, a Baltimore-based senior regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

The jobs gain comes after a loss of nearly 8,000 jobs in March. The Labor Department had initially estimated a loss of 7,200 jobs in March, but now believes the state lost 7,900 jobs, according to new estimates released Friday.

Bauer said he did not think the March job losses were worrisome because the state overall has experienced steady job growth that outpaces the national rate.

Over the first four months of the year, Maryland added jobs at an annualized rate of 2 percent, compared to an annualized rate of 1.5 percent nationally, he said.

"It's a strong and impressive performance for the Maryland labor market compared nationally," Bauer said, especially considering the potential for uncertainty about federal policy to influence hiring.

Since April 2016, Maryland has gained 45,000 jobs, according to the report.

The state's job growth last month was largely attributable to gains in professional services and the public sector.

Nearly 1,600 more people found work with governments in April. Federal and state offices lost jobs, while local governments hired.

Professional and business services employers added 1,800 jobs.

Meanwhile education and health; trade, transportation and utilities; and construction sectors all reported job losses.

Maryland Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schultz said the job growth speaks to employers' confidence in the state's economy.

"Employers are creating jobs because they understand Governor Hogan's commitment to supporting Maryland businesses, improving the economy and fostering new opportunities," said Schulz said in a statement.

