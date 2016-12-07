Sinai hospital president stepping down

The president of Sinai Hospital, Amy Perry, is stepping down after four years to take an executive position with a New Jersey health company.

Perry, who is also executive vice president of LifeBridge Health, the parent company of Sinai, will leave Jan. 20 to become CEO of the hospital division and senior vice president of integrated care delivery at Atlantic Health.

Dr. Jonathan Ringo, LifeBridge Health's chief medical information officer and vice president of clinical transformation, will head Sinai until a permanent successor is named.

"Amy Perry has accomplished much during her time with us," LifeBridge Health CEO Neil Meltzer said in a statement. "We wish her well in her new role."

Perry helped to continue building on partnerships with community organizations such as Park Heights Renaissance and the Safe Streets Program and helped move more health care services out of the hospital and into the community, Meltzer said.

