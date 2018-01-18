Baltimore not among Amazon HQ2 finalists; Montgomery County makes cut

Amazon dashed the Baltimore region’s hopes of landing the plum prize of its second headquarters and tens of thousands of new jobs, as the online retail giant excluded the city from its list of finalists announced Thursday.

But Maryland remained in with a chance as Montgomery County made the list of 20 finalists, and state officials quickly began assembling an incentive package to help the D.C. suburb land Amazon.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she was very disappointed that the city’s proposal to put Amazon in the Port Covington development in South Baltimore didn’t make the cut, but that won’t deter the city’s efforts to land other businesses, including Apple, which just Wednesday said it too plans another corporate campus employing thousands.

“Every time an opportunity presents itself, Baltimore will be in the mix,” Pugh said during a news conference at City Hall Thursday morning.

While Pugh said “we may never know” why Amazon didn’t pick Baltimore, she rebuffed suggestions that the city’s record-breaking pace of homicides was a factor. “If you go over the list … there are cities on the list with comparable crime rates,” she said.

“I think we had a great proposal,” Pugh said.

Marc Weller, a developer with the Port Covington project, released a statement expressing disappointment with losing out on the Amazon opportunity.

“The collective work of the city, state, community and business leaders on the Amazon HQ2 bid will undoubtedly help our city attract future business and commercial capital, and the Port Covington Development team never slows in our efforts to bring new investment to Baltimore,” said Weller, the president of Sagamore Development, which is Under Armour founder Kevin Plank’s private development firm.

Maryland offered up multiple locations for the coveted “HQ2,” which comes with the promise of a $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs. In addition to Baltimore’s Port Covington bid, Prince George’s County, Howard County and Baltimore’s Old Goucher neighborhood also pitched the Seattle-based giant. Amazon said it received 238 bids from across North America.

Amazon’s requests for bids set off a frenzy of activity in dozens of cities and counties, with many offering up lucrative tax breaks and other incentives.

The 20 finalists announced Thursday are:

Toronto

Columbus, Ohio

Indianapolis

Chicago

Denver

Nashville, Tenn.

Los Angeles

Dallas

Austin

Boston

New York City

Newark, N.J.

Pittsburgh

Philadelphia

Montgomery County

Washington, D.C.

Raleigh, N.C.

Northern Virginia

Atlanta

Miami

Officials have kept Baltimore’s proposal for Port Covington, the 235-acre South Baltimore site where Sagamore Development is planning a new campus for Under Armour, confidential. They have denied Maryland Public Information Act requests to review the full plan on the grounds that it was submitted to Amazon by the developers, not the city government.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he would personally lobby to bring Amazon to Port Covington, which he said represented the state’s best bet.

Hogan’s spokesman Doug Mayer said Thursday the administration will submit legislation in the next few weeks to pass a $5 billion incentive package to lure the online retailer to Montgomery County.

In a statement, Hogan called Montgomery’s selection as a finalist “tremendous news,” saying he will work with Montgomery County officials “to ensure that we do everything possible to bring this project home.”

Amazon said it was looking for cities that could provide an initial 500,000 square feet of space, preferably in an urban or suburban area, with access to major highways, airports, public transportation and a robust technology workforce.

Port Covington is home The Baltimore Sun’s printing plant, for which the company has a long-term lease with an affiliate of Sagamore Development. The company recently announced plans to move newsroom, advertising and other operations from the newspaper’s longtime home at 501 N. Calvert St. to the printing plant property.

“We know when Amazon sees this site there won’t be any place else they want to choose,” Pugh said in October. The mayor held a public ceremony to mark the day she sent the city’s pitch to Amazon, holding up a box with a red seal that contained the proposal.

Economic development officials quickly seized on the opportunity presented by Amazon and excitement grew as the proposal was developed, according to documents released to The Baltimore Sun under the Maryland Public Information Act.

In Baltimore, officials quickly settled on Port Covington as the best option to put forward. Bill Cole, head of the city’s development agency, was emailing his team: “the Mayor and Baltimore city are all in.”

Cole and Don Fry, head of the pro-business Greater Baltimore Committee, joined Pugh at her press conference Wednesday and pledged to push forward on trying to lure other companies to the city. Both called the city’s pitch to Amazon “very competitive.”

While Pugh and city business leaders struck an optimistic tone that Baltimore could build off of the failed Amazon effort, other officials said the rejection was yet another consequence of the city’s systemic social problems.