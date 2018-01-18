What they're saying about Baltimore missing cut for Amazon HQ2

Amazon announced Thursday a list of 20 finalists for its second headquarters, and Baltimore did not make the cut. Montgomery County, however, is still in the running.

Here’s how Maryland officials were reacting to the news:

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement: “Naturally, like all Baltimoreans, I am disappointed that our city was not selected as among the finalists for Amazon’s new headquarters. We presented a comprehensive proposal that we were confident was compelling and competitive. I want to express my deep gratitude to the many business and civic leaders who invested their expertise, dedication and time to advance Baltimore’s prospects. While we may never know why our proposal was not successful, we will continue to accelerate the actions underway to improve the prospects of all our citizens.

"In no way will Amazon’s decision slow our pursuit of a strong growth agenda for Baltimore, as we work to attract new investment, quality job opportunities, and importantly, new residents to a city celebrated for its diversity, and its rich higher educational, athletic, cultural, medical, and maritime assets. Baltimore is a great city and we will not let up in all that we’re doing to realize our full potential.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement: “This is tremendous news for Montgomery County, our entire state, and further proof that Maryland is truly open for business. Maryland put forward an extremely strong group of sites that were all supported by the state with the incentive packages totaling more than $5 billion, including road and transit improvements. Going forward, we will continue working with our partners in Montgomery County, including County Executive Ike Leggett and his team, to ensure that we do everything possible to bring this project home. This news is certainly welcome, but the real challenge lies ahead — and Maryland is ready to meet it.”

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, also a Democratic candidate for governor, wrote in a series of tweets: “While Baltimore seemed a perfect fit based on @Amazon’s criteria, it's clear that a lack of public transportation, following Larry Hogan’s decision to kill the Red Line, was a critical nail in the coffin.

“But the fight isn't over.

I congratulate Montgomery County for being named a finalist for @amazon #HQ2.

Now all Marylanders must come together and put our full support to bring this transformational project to our state.”

Alec Ross, a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, tweeted: “Baltimore did not make the list of finalists for Amazon HQ2. Another swing and miss for Larry Hogan on the heels of Discovery's departure from Maryland.

Hogan talks a good game but does NOT understand the industries of the future.

We’re excited to see Montgomery County in the running, and our state needs to work together to prove why Maryland is absolutely the right home for #AmazonHQ2.”

Jim Shea, Democratic candidate for governor, tweeted: “.@LarryHogan underfunded Baltimore’s schools and cancelled the Red Line. What are two of Amazon’s top requirements? Transportation and education.

Montgomery County, bring it home for Maryland!”

General Assembly House majority leader Bill Frick, a Democratic candidate for Montgomery County executive, tweeted: “MoCo, NoVa and DC all made the cut for @amazon HQ2. Let’s collaborate as a region and win this for the DMV!”

The neighborhood association of Baltimore’s Old Goucher, which submitted an independent bid for the headquarters, wrote in a Facebook post:

“Despite Amazon’s announcement that it is not considering Baltimore for HQ2, we remain confident in the value proposition that Center City offers to any business. Affordable commercial property, an abundance of mass transit options, and proximity to world-class educational institutions remain the defining features of our neighborhood.

We encourage businesses of all sizes to open here, to relocate here, or to expand here. It’s still Day One in Old Goucher and its environs.”

The Greater Washington Partnership, a group of CEOs in the Baltimore-Washington-Virginia region, said in a statement: “Three of Amazon's twenty finalist sites are in the Capital Region -- the only region with more than one. Amazon sends a strong and unambiguous signal that our region has an enormous amount to offer. We are one Capital Region and as we did in the initial round, The Partnership will continue to make clear there is only one place for Amazon’s future growth.”

Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Wizards and Capitals, tweeted: “The DMV demonstrating all we have to offer – our region has three finalists on @Amazon’s shortlist for new HQ. Our people and our global reach are unparalleled -- Amazon would be right at home in the DMV”