Amazon calls on cities, states to submit proposals for second headquarters

Amazon is looking for a second headquarters and on Thursday put a call out for cities to offer up their best ideas.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is seeking an initial 500,000 square feet of space in an urban or suburban area, with access to major highways, airports and public transportation.

In a public request for proposals released Thursday, Amazon said it expects to invest $5 billion in the project that, when completed, could span up to 8 million square feet and employ 50,000 people.

State and local officials jumped at the idea.

“Dear Amazon,” Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello wrote to the company on Twitter, “please come to Baltimore City.”

“It’s going to be a 50-state competition for it but we want to make sure Maryland has its hat in the ring,” said Steve Pennington, managing director of business and industry sector development at the Maryland Department of Commerce. “We think it’s a great opportunity and we think we can be well positioned for it.”

In addition to its geographic requirements, Amazon wants its second home to have a robust technology workforce and university system that will produce a steady stream of highly skilled workers, according to the RFP.

As part of their proposal, applicants will need to detail the area’s education system, housing opportunities, crime and cost of living.

“We want to invest in a community where our employees will enjoy living, recreational opportunities, educational opportunities, and an overall high quality of life,” the RFP reads.

Pennington said the Commerce Department will begin reviewing potential sites immediately and will work with localities, including Baltimore, to identify the best options.

Proposals are due between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

