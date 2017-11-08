Amazon moving forward with Sparrows Point distribution center that will employ 1,500

Amazon is moving ahead with plans for a distribution center in Sparrows Point that will employ 1,500 people, the online giant announced Wednesday morning.

The online retail giant had been in negotiations to build the 855,000-square-foot center at Tradepoint Atlantic, according to Baltimore County officials, but had not publicly confirmed those plans.

Amazon plans to open a “state-of-the-art fulfillment center in historic Sparrows Point and to continue innovation in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s vice president of North America customer fulfillment, in the announcement.

The Sparrows Point center, which will open in 2019, will be Amazon’s fourth facility in Maryland, adding to sorting and distribution centers in Baltimore and North East where Amazon employs 5,000 people. Workers at the new facility will pick, pack and ship electronics, books, toys and other merchandise.

The decision to open another facility in the Baltimore region comes as several places in the state, including the city and Howard and Prince George’s counties, attempt to attract Amazon’s coveted second headquarters. The retailer’s HQ2 promises to bring an investment of $5 billion and 50,000 jobs.

In announcing the new center, Amazon touted its economic impact on the state. It estimates its investments of million of dollars in fulfillment centers have created an additional 3,000 indirect jobs in the state in addition to its own employees. The company said it added $100 million to the state’s economy between 2014 and 2016 through its investments.

The Baltimore County Council voted last month to support a $2.2 million incentive package to bring Amazon to the industrial development being created at Tradepoint Atlantic, the site of the former Sparrows Point steel mill.

The county is offering a $200,000 conditional loan, which represents a required 10 percent match of a $2 million conditional loan from the state Department of Commerce.

“Amazon’s decision to open a fourth facility in our state is tremendous news for this local community and for Maryland as a whole,” Gov. Larry Hogan, said in the announcement.

Luring Amazon and the new jobs has been a “top priority” of his administration, he said.

“This is what job creation looks like: a world-class company investing in the region,” Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in the announcement.

Kamenetz, a Democrat, is running for governor next year.

The Amazon center at Sparrows Point is separate from the company’s nationwide search for a second headquarters. Baltimore County did not submit a bid and instead is backing a bid by the developer of Port Covington in Baltimore.

