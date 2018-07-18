Aldi will open July 26 in former Mars site in Timonium

Discount grocer Aldi will open a store July 26 at a former Mars Super Markets site in Timonium.

The new store at Grand York Plaza on York Road is part of the fast-growing German chain’s $3.4 billion investment to expand from nearly 1,800 U.S. stores to 2,500 by the end of 2022.

Aldi is known for selling exclusive discounted store brands and keeping its costs and overhead low. The no-frills stores typically have small footprints, open carton displays and a 25 cent cart-rental system that refunds shoppers' quarters when the cart is returned.

The supermarket will fill a vacancy left when Mars closed its doors two years ago, citing declining sales and intense competition. Mars, a family-owned fixture in Baltimore's grocery landscape since the 1940s, shuttered 13 stores, a handful of which were bought by Weis Markets.

The new Aldi will offer gift cards to the first 100 customers after a 7:50 a.m. opening, and shoppers can enter to win a year’s supply of produce.

CAPTION The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella