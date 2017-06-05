Aldi plans to hire 150 people at four Baltimore stores

Discount grocer Aldi plans to hire 150 people for stores in Dundalk, Elkton, Randallstown and Towson to support growth in the Baltimore area.

The retailer will be hiring store associates at $12 an hour and has job fairs scheduled Tuesday and Thursday at the stores.

Job fairs will be held Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Dundalk store on North Point Boulevard, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Randallstown store on Liberty Road and from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Towson store on Taylor Avenue. A hiring fair also will be held Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Elkton store on Chesapeake Boulevard.

Job candidates must be 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED, be available to work from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday and be able to lift 45 pounds. Retail experience is preferred.

Aldi says it offers wages and benefits that are higher than the national average in the retail industry.

