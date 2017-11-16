Annapolis-based Airwave Networks acquired by New Hampshire firm

Airwave Networks, an Annapolis-based provider of wireless internet access and digital TV for student housing and apartment complexes, has been acquired by Single Digits Inc. of New Hampshire.

Terms of the deal are confidential.

Single Digits, which provides high-speed internet access to property managers in the hospitality, retail, transportation and office sectors, said it will bring on all of Airwave’s 150-plus employees and maintain most of its locations.

Founded in 2001 by CEO Bill Rinard, Airwave now provides services in 44 states for nearly 120,000 customers.

“We were approached by many different companies, and ultimately felt that Single Digits was the best fit for our customers and employees,” Rinard said in a statement. “Their innovative software platform, 24/7 support, and extensive [network operations center] capabilities offer tremendous benefits. As the Wi-Fi hospitality leader, providing over 200 million unique authentications per year, we were convinced that Single Digits has the technology and capacity to handle the demands of our customer base and provide top-notch service.”

Bob Goldstein, CEO of Single Digits, said the acquisition will allow Single Digits to offer their combined customers more support and improved technology.

“The technology platform gives our customers a tremendous advantage in their market, with reduced operating costs and more resources available to their customers,” Goldstein said in a statement.

Single Digits is a portfolio company of Bregal Sagemount, a $1.7 billion private-equity firm based in New York. It acquired a majority stake in Single Digits in February.

Financing for the deal was provided by Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group.

