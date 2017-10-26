Advanced Granite Solutions reopens after last week's workplace shooting

Advanced Granite Solutions, the Edgewood countertop business where three workers were killed and two were injured in a shooting last week, has reopened.

In a posting on its website, AGS said it reopened its doors Wednesday, “after careful consideration and consultation with our team.”

The shooting occurred on the morning of Oct. 18, when the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Radee Prince, 37, gathered coworkers before he shot five of them with a handgun. Three men died, and two others remain in critical condition at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Prince then drove to Delaware, where, police there say, he shot another person at a car dealership. After a 10-hour manhunt involving federal and state law enforcement officials, he was caught that evening, and remains in a Delaware prison awaiting trial.

Funeral services have been held for two of the victims, with services for the third victim scheduled for Saturday.

Advanced Granite Solutions says it has paid to help offset funeral costs, as well as to help transport the bodies of the victims home to their native countries for services. The company has also set up educational funds for the children of the shooting victims.

“We are a family business with over 35 employees who have a lot of love and respect for each other. Every member of AGS is considered family and our bonds are so strong that even last week’s tragic event could not disrupt us. We are mourning the death of our three wonderful men and praying for quick recovery for the injured. Our staff has shown a lot of tenacity and resilience during this difficult time, and we are forever grateful for their support and compassion,” a statement from the company read.

It continued, “Despite the devastating event last week, AGS remains strong thanks to the support of our amazing employees, families, friends, customers, business partners and our community. Once again, we would like to express our gratitude to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as well as the first responders who rushed to our aid. We are dedicated to continue providing excellent service to our customers, sustaining our growth and making sure that each and every member of the AGS family receive the support they need.”

The company says it has served Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware for over 10 years.