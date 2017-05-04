McCormick makes global list recognizing employee diversity

McCormick and Co. Inc. landed for the first time on a global Top 50 list recognizing companies for diversity.

The Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, complied by DiversityInc, highlights ways businesses promote the growth and advancement of underrepresented groups in the workplace. The Sparks-based spice and flavorings maker placed 45th.

DiversityInc, a diversity-focused publication that has compiled the list for 18 years, looks at four areas, talent pipeline, talent development, leadership accountability and supplier diversity. This year, more than1,800 companies were considered.

The recognition "demonstrates our commitment to supporting a global workforce that values and respects diversity," Lawrence Kurzius, McCormick chairman, president and CEO said in an announcement.

McCormick is aiming to have women make up half its global leadership by 2020 and for people of color to account for a quarter of leadership jobs by that year. The spice company also organizes activities for an annual Diversity and Inclusion Day, runs a supplier diversity program and has about 1,000 people participating in employee ambassador groups for women, people of color, veterans, young professionals and the LGBTQ community.

