Ellicott City's neighbor is focus of Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage

If ever there were a case to be made for learning the secrets that walls would divulge if they could talk, the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage tour of Oella on May 13 is it.

So closely intertwined are Oella and Ellicott City — geographically and culturally — that tourists who come to the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage event will get a glimpse into the history and character of both.

"Oella is such a unique place, with a scope of architecture that varies from workers' houses to elegant homes," said Lisa Wingate, co-chairperson of the daylong event.

The mill village was named for the first woman to spin cotton in America, she noted.

Because the town is a mixed-use community, there's a cross-section of sites represented on the tour that goes beyond residences and elevates the tour to a higher level of understanding, she said.

Seven shuttle buses will make 16 stops in the historic town on the eastern side of the Patapsco River, which serves as the border between Howard and Baltimore counties.

The first stop will be the Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum, which is dedicated to the Baltimore County native who is often referred to as the first African-American man of science.

There will also be stops at Oella Cemetery, Mount Gilboa African Methodist Episcopal Church and the Ellicott City-Oella entrance garden, which is situated adjacent to the Main Street bridge in Historic Ellicott City. The B&O Museum's Ellicott Station on the Howard County side of the border is also on the tour.

"Most tours go from estate to estate," said Mary Jo Wagandt, co-chairperson. "Oella is a little village that's stayed hidden away over time and is still one of the area's best-kept secrets."

The event is the third and final tour of the 2017 season sponsored by MHGP, a nonprofit organization founded in 1930. Similar events were recently held in Carroll and Anne Arundel counties to mark the 80th year of the pilgrimages, which have not been held consecutively.

"This particular tour in Oella provides a unique opportunity to view how a community worked together as a whole," said Sandy Travis Bildahl, MHGP executive director. "It gives you a feel for another time."

Buying a ticket for the self-guided tour, which is mostly confined to a three-mile route along Oella Avenue, will help support historic preservation goals for properties of architectural significance across the state, Bildahl said. Tourists will receive a tour guidebook containing a map of the route and detailed histories of each property.

One of the highlights on the Baltimore County-Oella pilgrimage, as it's being billed, is a stop at The Alhambra, which Wingate calls "the jewel of the tour."

The home was built in 1859 for Jonathan Ellicott, the 11th grandson of Andrew Ellicott, who co-founded what was then called Ellicott's Mills with his brothers Joseph and John Ellicott. He died before he could move into the residence, which was built in a style that references the transition from Greek Revival to Italianate architecture, she said.

The white, wood-framed villa is named for a castle in Granada, Spain, with which it shares square towers and an imposing presence, Wingate said.

Built on 3.4 acres high on a hill overlooking Ellicott City, the 4,800-square-foot residence is an example of "classic, timeless construction," and retains elements of mid-19th-century architecture while being furnished by its current owners in modern decor, she said.

There is also a stop at the George Ellicott House, the home erected in 1789 by a son of Andrew Ellicott. The granite building, which is currently being used as offices, was moved intact from one side of Frederick Road to the other in the late 1980s to get it out of harm's way in the floodplain.

"The house had survived Hurricane Agnes in '72," Wingate said, "but it took about 16 years to save the house from the wrecking ball."

Two of the houses at the other end of the spectrum are located on Long Brick Row, a group of 19 attached rowhouses built by the Union Manufacturing Co. for their textile mill workers.

The small, narrow houses share similar floor plans, but their owners have taken different approaches to interior decor.

James Wagandt — son of Oella Co. owner Charles Wagandt, who has worked to revitalize the town, and Mary Jo Wagandt — has used woodworking skills to create custom cabinetry and a table for his kitchen and has restored wood flooring and rebuilt a staircase, among other renovation projects.

Wagandt bought his 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom home four years ago, and said he's "a bachelor, not a decorator." He hopes visitors will appreciate seeing where mill workers lived and learning about the town's history.

"Most of these homes were built in the 1830s in the same style," said Wagandt, adding they're surrounded by river, parks and forest. "You don't mess with what works."

Kristen VanZandt will also open her Long Brick Row home to visitors.

"I fell in love with Oella when I first came here in 1998," said VanZandt, who is a self-employed jewelry designer with a first-floor studio in her home.

"I'd traveled a lot in Europe, and coming to Oella was like stepping into a quaint European village in the English countryside or in France," she said.

VanZandt said she turned to a craftsman to build new kitchen cabinets for her home, and he used wood from old tobacco crates and chicken coops for the project – a feature she loves.

She said the rowhouses may be smaller than most houses in the area, but their coziness "feels like getting a hug." Plus, the tiny homes sell for less and have the best location, she said.

"We're right on the river and I can hear it at night," she said. "In the mornings, there are ducks and geese squawking.

"When I turn onto Oella Avenue, I feel the worries of the world drop away," she said.

Wingate said proceeds from the pilgrimage will help pay for interpretative signage on the No. 9 Trolley Trail, which is a 1.1-mile path between Westchester and Ellicott City, and for signs at the Ellicott City-Oella entrance garden and the Oella Cemetery.

"So many people who live nearby have never visited Oella," she said. "Once you've discovered its rugged beauty and natural surroundings, it's hard to forget."

If you go

The Baltimore County-Oella Tour of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13. Tickets are $40, and there's an option to purchase a catered lunch to be served at the Benjamin Banneker Museum. For tickets and more information, go to mhgp.org/baltimore-county-2017 or call 410-323-4065.