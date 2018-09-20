Five Questions About SMU Football

The Capital conducted a question-and-answer exchange with Matthew Galatzan, who covers SMU football for 247 Sports. Here are Galatzan’s responses to the five questions posed about the Mustangs.

QUESTION: Ben Hicks is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the American Athletic Conference so it is surprising to see there are questions about who should be the starter for SMU. How did this develop ans why?

ANSWER: Well for starters, the offense had been very stagnant and inconsistent to begin the year. Hicks has had his fair share of turnover problems as well, but I think that Will Brown brings something that Rhett Lashlee’s offense needs to be successful, and that is his mobility.

When Brown came in during the second half against Michigan he looked very much in control and had a steady hand, which Hicks hasn’t really had through the first two weeks. Brown has been remarkably poised for a freshman and I think that mentality sprinkled down to the rest of the offense when he was in the game.

Q: Further on the quarterbacks, which one do you see playing this week and is there a chance Navy could see both? What does William Brown bring to the table that is different/better than Hicks?

A: Both have been splitting time in practice, and it has been tough to gauge whether or not one has the upper hand right now. The fact that there is a competition at all however makes me think that if I had to put money on one or the other it would be Brown.

From the time that Brown walked on to the field for his first practice he looked like a different kind of quarterback than the rest of the guys on the roster. He’s got a big strong body, he is super athletic, poised and can run like a deer. Outside of that, Brown has an absolute cannon for an arm, and can make any throw you ask him to make. He might not have the experience you want quite yet, but as far as raw talent goes, he is special.

Q: SMU has an entirely new coaching staff. How are the offensive and defensive schemes different from the previous regime?

A: Offensively, the actual verbiage of the plays and the tempo have not changed too much, but there is more of a focus on running the football. If Will Brown does indeed end up winning the job that focus is only going to increase with his mobility in the fold.

On the defensive end, Kevin Kane has completely overhauled what SMU does and has turned the unit into an attack-oriented, multiple threat. Kane loves getting after the quarterback, and being aggressive, which is something SMU hasn’t been known for in years past. It has obviously been an adjustment for the players, and while the score lines might not show it, the defense has made significant improvements from week one to now.

Q: SMU has really struggled to contain the Navy triple-option over the years. Has new defensive coordinator Kevin Kane given any indication about what can be done to change that trend?

A: As far as scheme goes, Kane hasn’t revealed too much of what he plans to do to try and contain Navy’s attack. That said, he and Sonny Dykes have both mentioned that discipline, gap assignments, finishing tackles and execution are critical in trying to stop such an attack. However, it is one thing to say those things, and quite another to implement them on game day.

Dykes also mentioned in this week’s teleconference that it takes all year to fully prepare for Navy’s unique offensive attack, and that preparation began when very early in the offseason. At the same time, there is nothing they can really do to replicate what Malcolm Perry brings to the table, so it will be a huge challenge for them either way.

Q: With Courtland Sutton and Trey Quinn now playing in the NFL, who has emerged as playmakers within the SMU offense?

A: The main guy has been James Proche, and while they didn’t utilize him as much through the first two weeks, he was able to breakout in a big way against Michigan. Proche is without a doubt their most explosive offensive player, and they have been working to find more ways to get the ball into his hands in space.

If the Mustangs are going to be able to move the ball with consistency, it will be critical to keep Proche involved in both the passing game and jet sweep type action as much as possible.

The other player worth mentioning here is Braeden West. SMU has three talented running backs, but it has been West that has emerged as the most consistent threat so far. SMU’s offensive success is predicated on staying on schedule and running the ball effectively, so like Proche, the more touches that West gets, the better.

