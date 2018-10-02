Guessing game for Navy going into showdown with Air Force

Navy’s coaching staff is in the dark on two significant counts when it comes to preparing for Saturday’s service academy showdown against Air Force.

In terms of defense, the Midshipmen have no idea which of three quarterbacks will start for the Falcons. On the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper cannot be sure who holds the title of defensive coordinator for Air Force.

Air Force issued a depth chart on Monday that listed Senior Arion Worthman and junior Isaiah Sanders as co-starters. However, sophomore D.J. Hammond played most of the second half during last Saturday’s loss to Nevada and would also appear to be in the mix.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo said during the American Athletic Conference weekly teleconference that Navy will develop a defensive game-plan that accounts for all three.

“You watch all three of them and they’re all good quarterbacks. They can all throw the ball, they’re all strong runners, they’re all big, physical kids,” Niumatalolo said. “I know whoever plays they’ll have him ready.”

Mike Thiessen has held the title of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Air Force for five years so that is no secret. Thiessen, a two-year starter at quarterback for the Falcons in 1999 and 2000, appears comfortable utilizing the whole playbook regardless of which quarterback lines up under center.

“The one thing I do know is that all three can run their entire offense. So I don’t think Coach Thiessen will be inhibited at all with any of them out there. I think they’re all very similar in terms of skill set,” Niumatalolo said.

Worthman started the season opener Stony Brook and led a 38-0 victory over that Football Championship Subdivision school. Sanders started against Florida Atlantic and Utah State and posted decent passing numbers in those two losses. Worthman regained the starting job for the Nevada game, but was ineffective and lost two fumbles before being replaced by Hammond midway through the third quarter.

Hammond directed two touchdown drives as Air Force rallied from an 18-point deficit to make things interesting in an eventual 28-23 defeat.

“I was really impressed with that sophomore who came in at the end against Nevada,” Niumatalolo said. “That last Hail Mary pass he threw traveled between 65 and 70 yards. So you know the kid has a cannon. On one of the runs he went up the sideline and the corner was waiting on him. He just kind of ran over the corner and kept going.”

Navy has also employed three quarterbacks this season, although it has mostly been situational. Malcolm Perry remains the clear-cut starter and has been cleared to play after sustaining a slight concussion in the loss to SMU.

Perry returned to practice last Thursday and was running the starting offense during practice on Monday. “I’m feeling pretty good. I think the bye week helped a lot with that,” Perry said afterward.

Season-long backup Garret Lewis continued to take the second team snaps as there appears no change in the pecking order. Starting wide receiver Zach Abey, who serves as the short-yardage quarterback for Navy, is still recovering from a lower body injury and remains questionable for Saturday’s contest in Colorado Springs.

Jasper and the rest of the Navy offensive staff is putting together a game-plan without knowing for sure how Air Force will defend the option this season. That was never really an issue the previous four meetings as Steve Russ served as Air Force defensive coordinator.

Russ left to become a linebackers coach with the Carolina Panthers and Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun has never officially announced a replacement defensive coordinator. Defensive line coach Tim Cross, in his fifth season on staff, holds the title of assistant head coach.

Brian Knorr, another former Falcons starting quarterback, is also listed as an assistant head coach and specifically works with the linebackers. Knorr just returned to Colorado Springs for a third stint with Air Force after being away for a decade while coaching at Wake Forest, Indiana, Ohio State and Arizona.

Outside linebackers coach Matt Weikert is the longest-tenured defensive assistant with 12 seasons on Calhoun’s staff. Some have speculated that secondary coach John Rudzinski, in his ninth season at Air Force, is designing the defensive game-plans and calling the signals on game day.

“We’re trying to figure out who the coordinator is,” Niumatalolo admitted.

Air Force has traditionally lined up in an odd front against Navy with the nose guard covering the center. Niumatalolo, Jasper and running game coordinator Ashley Ingram can only guess what the Falcons will do this season since the new coordinator, whoever that person is, may have some different ideas about how to defend the triple-option.

“They haven’t played an option team yet so we’re not really sure. A lot of the concepts they’re running against conventional teams seem similar to years past,” Niumatalolo said. “They don’t seem far off from what they’ve done in the past, but we really don’t know because they haven’t played an option team.”

Air Force (1-3) is mired in a three-game losing streak while following a familiar script. The Falcons fell behind by large margins against Florida Atlantic, Utah State and Nevada before rallying to make things close.

Niumatalolo did not hesitate when asked what he’s seen out of the Falcons so far.

“I see Air Force. They’ve been in all their games,” Niumatalolo said. “I know who Air Force is. I know what kind of character their kids have and that their coaching staff is really, really good.”

Navy (2-2) is coming off a disappointing 31-30 overtime loss at SMU in which it committed three fumbles and gave up a kickoff return for touchdown. Niumatalolo thinks the Midshipmen and Falcons are in the same situation of trying to establish an identity and develop consistency.

“I think we’re very similar right now. It’s not like either of us is playing great right now,” he said. “We are nobody to have any type of overconfidence or anything. We’re trying to find our own way.”

