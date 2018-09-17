Bill Wagner: Lehigh rout does not leave Navy football feeling warm and fuzzy

If you had not watched what happened on the field and only listened to the post-game comments, you would have thought Navy had lost to underdog Lehigh.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo was downcast and sounded all doom and gloom during his press conference in the Yeager Pavilion.

Niumatalolo sounded like the leader of a team that had just lost as he expressed disappointment with the way Navy played.

“We have to play a lot better on offense, a lot better on defense and a lot better on special teams. I also need to coach better,” Niumatalolo said. “I can’t remember a win like this when I felt like this. I just didn’t think we played very well. I just look at myself. I feel I did a bad job of getting us ready.”

It was a surprising reaction from the 11th-year head coach considering Navy had just walloped Lehigh by a score of 51-21. Quarterback Malcolm Perry directed an offense that rolled up 629 total yards while numerous players stepped up to lead a defense that forced five turnovers.

While placing my tape recorder on the table before the post-game presser, I told Niumatalolo “Not even I could find anything to complain about that performance.” It was a reference to my tendency to ask a question about some negative aspect of games the Midshipmen had won.

This time, Niumatalolo looked at me like I was crazy. That’s because the coaching staff had seen plenty of displeasing things during the lopsided defeat of an overmatched opponent.

“In order to get the goals we want to get we have to play a lot better. It was not up to the standard we set in all three phases,” Niumatalolo said.

Niumatalolo went on to mention a variety of disturbing issues that cropped up during the game. He did not exempt the coaching staff from criticism, mentioning a substitution mistake that led to an unnecessary infraction.

The Navy Midshipmen defeated the visiting Lehigh Mountain Hawks, 51-21, in NCAA Football Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie) (Paul W. Gillespie)

“I mean, we got a delay of game penalty a punt. That should never happen. We were short on personnel and that’s administrative stuff we cannot have. I’m just not happy with the way we ran the game.”

Navy piled up 484 rushing yards behind a makeshift offensive line that appeared to control the line of scrimmage. Left tackles Kendel Wright and Jake Hawk both sat out with ankle injuries, forcing running game coordinator Ashley Ingram to do some shuffling. Starting center Ford Higgins bumped out to tackle, a position he played last season. David Forney, the backup at left guard, started at center in place of Higgins.

One would think the offensive line would be worthy of some praise after paving the way for that much yardage despite the patchwork alignment. Niumatalolo was not in the mood.

“Okay. Just okay,” Niumatalolo said when asked to assess the offensive line.

Niumatalolo’s feelings were relayed to Navy players a few minutes later and Higgins agreed with the basic message he was sending.

“I think coach is exactly right. Any win is a good win, but there is a lot we have to work on,” Higgins said. “We have a huge game coming up this week in conference play. We’re excited to get the film, see what we can work on then come back out and get better in practice.”

Clearly, the Navy coaching staff wasn’t evaluating the performance based off Lehigh, a member of the Patriot League that is one of the weaker conferences within the Football Championship Subdivision.

Rather, the mental and physical mistakes that showed up Saturday were viewed in the context of occurring next Saturday at Southern Methodist University or versus any other American Athletic Conference opponent.

Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper and defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson echoed the sentiments expressed by their boss after emerging from the locker room.

Pehrson was pleased that defensive end Jarvis Polu and outside linebacker Walter Little both forced fumbles they recovered themselves. He liked seeing cornerback Jarid Ryan, safety Jake Springer and outside linebacker Elan Nash record interceptions. He was happy the Mids have created nine turnovers in the last two games.

“They’re doing a good job of finding the ball and pulling it out. When we had opportunities to make a pick, we took advantage,” Pehrson said. “We have to keep breaking on the ball and playing fast, playing hard.”

From his vantage point on the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Pehrson spotted way too many miscues for his liking. It started on Lehigh’s first offensive play from scrimmage when outside linebacker Nizaire Cromartie and cornerback Micah Farrar lost containment.

Cromartie and Farrar got sucked inside when it appeared tailback Rashawn Allen had been stuffed at the line of scrimmage while trying to run up the middle. That enabled Allen to bounce outside and go the distance for a 75-yard touchdown run.

“They went and ran in where the ball was and that’s not their job,” Pehrson said.

More missed assignments and missed tackles ensued. Allen wound up rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, doing too much damage after initial contact in Pehrson’s opinion.

“We have lot of things we need to clean up. We had a lot of missed tackles today. I really was not pleased with the way we tackled,” he said. “We had a lot of arm tackles, a lot of guys who got run over or run through.”

Again, Pehrson applied what he saw on Saturday to what would happen when Navy tries to defend some of the talented runners and receivers playing for teams still on the schedule.

“We’re going to face a bunch of good backs so we definitely need to clean that up,” he said.

“We’re not going to hold up against some of the offenses we’re going to see this season if we continue to tackle that way. We have to get a lot better in that area.”

Jasper continued the theme of constructive criticism when he was asked about the game. Topping the list of offensive complaints were the multiple penalties that spoiled possessions.

Wide receiver Ryan Mitchell nullified a nice gain and set the Mids back 10 yards by holding and the negative play led to a punt. Slotback Myles Fells committed a false start on first down after Nash had given Navy a short field with an interception at the Lehigh 29-yard line. The Mids would come up empty as a result, turning the ball over on downs.

“We have a standard on offense. It’s about playing clean football and we didn’t do it,” Jasper said. “When you don’t block somebody or make the wrong read or commit a stupid penalty… we can’t afford that kind of stuff. Overall, it was just a sloppy game. Points-wise and yards-wise it was Navy football, but as far as being detailed and executing it was not.”