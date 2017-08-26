AARP Taxaide seeking volunteers

AARP Taxaide is seeking volunteers to prepare tax returns and provide other support services for seniors and younger low and middle income people.

AARP Taxaide partners with the IRS to provide tax help for the above group at no charge to the taxpayer. Volunteers do not have to be accountants, but a familiarity with home tax preparation computer programs, while not essential, would be beneficial. Training will be provided prior to the start of the season to become a certified tax preparer or to provide other support services.

Most of the tax returns will be prepared at the five Carroll County senior centers during normal center operating hours. For more information, contact Ian at 267-884-4608 or ijhewitt@aol.com.